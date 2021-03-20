NXT UK star Ridge Holland suffered a gruesome injury back in October of 2020 shortly after he arrived on the NXT brand, a major setback considering the former Rugby player was set for a sizable push.

According to Fightful Select, Holland has returned to the WWE Performance Center to begin rehabbing, and has been there for the last few months. However, the report mentions that he is still nowhere close to making an in-ring return, and that plans were significantly altered due to his absence.

Stay tuned for more updates on Holland’s condition.