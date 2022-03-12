As noted, Orange Cassidy suffered a shoulder injury at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, during the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match, which also included Keith Lee, FTW Champion Ricky Starks, Christian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs and the winner, Wardlow. The injury reportedly occurred when Cassidy was launched out of the ring by Lee, onto Cage and Starks. Cassidy went a bit further than Cage and Starks, and took a bad landing. Cassidy was then checked out by doctors at ringside, and he did not return to the match.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer reported that Cassidy’s shoulder injury is a significant one, but it was confirmed on AEW Dynamite that he will not need surgery.

Cassidy is appearing on AEW TV while he’s out of the ring, but he is wearing a sling. While Cassidy will not need surgery, he will be out of the ring for a while.

Keith Lee @RealKeithLee sends Orange Cassidy INTO ORBIT at last night’s AEW Revolution (03.06.2022) pic.twitter.com/i9Xi3NWGxV — Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) March 7, 2022

It was revealed that Orange Cassidy will be out of action for a while after that nasty landing at Revolution.

No surgery will be required.#AEWDynamite #AEWOnTBS pic.twitter.com/hAO6tzHDBh — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 10, 2022

