A big update on Rhea Ripley.

The WWE superstar sustained a shoulder injury at the hands of Liv Morgan shortly after WrestleMania XL. The damage was enough that Mami had to vacate the WWE Women’s World Championship that she held over a year. Liv Morgan is the current champion.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ripley is rehabbing her shoulder and is choosing not to have surgery at this time. As of now she is not expected to be back for SummerSlam but if her shoulder heals quicker than expected she could still make an appearance. However, it is noted in the report that if rehab doesn’t work Ripley will have to opt to surgery.

In her absence the Judgment Day has seen cracks in its faction, specifically with Dominik Mysterio, who accidentally helped Morgan defeat Becky Lynch to become the new Women’s World Champion.

Stay tuned.