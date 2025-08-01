KC Navarro has reaggravated his knee injury.

After recovering from a dislocated left knee, Navarro was medically cleared and competed at TNA Slammiversary in a four-way Ladder match for the TNA World Tag Team Championships. However, it was revealed on Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT! that he reaggravated the injury during that match and is no longer cleared to compete.

Navarro had been scheduled to team with AJ Francis and TNA World Champion Trick Williams on the show, but instead appeared at ringside on crutches. During the main event, which saw Williams and Francis face The System (Moose & Eddie Edwards), Navarro accidentally struck Williams with his crutch, allowing Moose to score the pinfall over the champion.

With the win, Moose has earned a TNA World Title shot at Emergence.

Additionally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT! below:

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Masha Slamovich

* TNA International Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something

* Joe Hendry vs. Mustafa Ali

* Heather by Elegance & M by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside & Léi Yǐng Lee

You can check out the updated lineup for the August 15th TNA Emergence event below:

* TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Moose

* TNA X Division Championship Match: Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander

* Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan