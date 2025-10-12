At the most recent round of TNA iMPACT! television tapings, WWE Superstar Ridge Holland went one-on-one with Moose. However, the match came to an abrupt end after Holland suffered what appeared to be a serious injury mid-match, forcing officials to call for the stoppage.

In the days following the taping, reports confirmed that Holland sustained a Lisfranc injury to his foot — a painful and often long-term setback that affects the midfoot area. The former NXT Tag Team Champion has since undergone successful surgery to repair the damage.

Holland has now provided fans with his first post-surgery update, taking to social media to share a short video message discussing his recovery process.

Speaking about his condition, Holland noted that his foot is “recovering pretty well,” adding that he hopes to get back into the gym soon as he focuses on maintaining a positive mindset during rehab. He said,

“So, foot’s kind of recovering pretty well. Hopefully, I can get back into the gym Monday. I get a cast put on Thursday — I think I’ll be in that probably three weeks, and then we can start weight bearing. But yeah, main thing is remain positive — I can get back into the gym Monday, ‘cause I’ve been going absolutely crazy…”

Holland remains an active member of the WWE NXT roster, though he has not competed on television since May. In recent months, he has been featured primarily on the NXT live event circuit, where he’s continued to develop his in-ring presence and leadership role with younger talents.

At this time, there’s no official word on when Holland will be cleared to return to in-ring competition, but based on his optimistic tone, the British powerhouse appears determined to make a strong comeback once his recovery is complete.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Ash by Elegance (formerly known as Dana Brooke in WWE) made a surprising and emotional announcement at TNA Victory Road, where she officially relinquished the TNA Knockouts World Championship. During the event, Ash revealed that she was unable to continue competing and would need to step away from in-ring competition indefinitely.

Following the announcement, TNA Wrestling issued a brief statement, confirming that Ash’s medical circumstances will remain private, out of respect for her personal situation.

Now, the former champion has provided further insight into her future. During a recent virtual signing appearance for RDP Promotions, Ash candidly discussed her current status and revealed that she is, for the time being, considering herself retired from professional wrestling.

Despite her retirement, Ash made it clear that she is not parting ways with TNA altogether. According to her, the company has extended an opportunity for her to remain involved in a backstage capacity, potentially signaling a transition to a new chapter in her career.

In a heartfelt moment during the signing, Ash also reflected on her retirement while offering fans one of her ring-worn tops, explaining its sentimental value. She wrote,

“$30 for this top. It is worn with me and Paige VanZant (in a photoshoot), but also, this is the shirt I retired in. It’s $30 — my retirement t-shirt. Guys, thank you so much. It was an honor, a pleasure. Thanks for always tuning in and supporting me. I might not be in the ring, but I’ll still be busy. TNA has opened their doors for me and allowed me to do things backstage. Just not in the ring. Never say never, so maybe one day again.”