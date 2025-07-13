AEW All In: Texas 2025 was held on Saturday, July 12, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

Speaking at the post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan addressed several key topics, including the status of the AEW Unified Championship, the gate for the event, and the rules surrounding title cash-ins for Casino Gauntlet winners.

Earlier in July, Khan revealed that the gate for All In: Texas had already surpassed $2.5 million and anticipated it would exceed the $3 million mark.

You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:

On the AEW Unified Title: “We did it under AEW rules. In this case, for AEW rules, the referee’s decision is final. We’ve gotten through this amazing run, Kazuchika Okada has been the Continental Champion, and there has never been any outsider interference. If anybody ever interfered in a Continental Title match, they would be fired. Tonight, we fought a match under the unified rules of AEW, where the referee’s decision is final.

“In this case, the referee had no way of knowing who pulled him out of the ring or who did anything after you [Callis] incapacitated them. If we had been under Continental rules, I would have fired you for that. Going forward, as the Unified Champion, the prevailing rules will be the Continental rules, so there will never be outside interference ever again in a Unified Championship match, now that the Continental rules apply, with the Continental Champion winning.”

On the gate and attendance for All In: Texas 2025: “Our most lucrative, the most fans we’ve ever had in America, our biggest gate. Close to 30,000.”

On the Casino Gauntlet winners: “I will be giving more clarity to that on the TV shows. Last year, [cashing in] was the format. It’s been treated different times different ways. I’m going to sit with the winners, sit with the champions, sit with the schedule, and I’m going to put some real thought into when I’m going to make those announcements. I think there is a cadence that makes a lot of sense for this. It would be safe to say that the challengers have earned some say into when they cash these things in so I will be making those announcements very soon.”

On Red Velvet’s injury: “But speaking of the great TV Titles, the Women’s World TV Championship in Ring of Honor, Red Velvet, she’s done a great job representing the company as a World TV Champion. She’s gone to Arena México and made a great impression, and really, for a relatively new championship in the world of wrestling, the Women’s World TV Title has had a great profile. She’s really raised the profile being a great ambassador. That’s something I really value. Somebody who’s gone down to an Arena México, which has been a great partner to AEW, and to go down there and to put in a great shift, that’s gonna score huge points with me and even really raise the prestige of the title, I thought Red Velvet has… I was disappointed that Red Velvet couldn’t wrestle but also, it was the right thing to do because it seems like it hopefully could be a manageable injury. It’s not gonna be years and years that she’s gonna be out or anything. We’re eventually, hopefully gonna have a match and if Mina Shirakawa can keep retaining…”

“Interestingly enough, with a brand-new Interim Ring of Honor World Women’s Television Champion getting pinned by the Ring of Honor World Women’s Champion who’s held the belt for years and was actually teaming with Red Velvet in the match she got hurt in against Persephone who’s another great wrestler who was in that match and Thunder Rosa…”

On Adam Cole’s injury and AEW future: “I fully support his decision to take some time. I felt like the right thing to do would be to vacate the championship and give Adam Cole time off, but also give him time to talk to the fans. Last night, when I was at ROH Supercard of Honor, planning for the pay-per-view, we put everything in place for Adam Cole to defend the championship against Kyle Fletcher.”

“Coming out of Collision, Adam Cole came back, we talked, he was definitely planning to be at the pay-per-view, and even yesterday we had talked,” he added. “Somewhere between late last night and early this morning, we talked, and he just wasn’t feeling well. That is the unpredictable nature of some of these injuries and it’s really important that Adam Cole takes the time to get right because he’s a great figure in AEW.”

“We talked last night and both of us immediately reached a conclusion that it makes a lot of sense when he was not feeling right to go out for this. He’s one of the greatest pro wrestlers in the world, we both know it’s not good. He doesn’t feel very well if he’s not able to wrestle a championship match on the biggest show that AEW has ever done in North America. Adam Cole is a big part of AEW and hopefully he’ll be here forever. I just don’t know when the next time he’ll be wrestling is. He’s definitely still part of the team and the family.”