Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Drake Maverick was suffering from strained neck muscles after he and Killian Dain lost to Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner on this week’s show. Drake was also attacked by Ever-Rise after the match

* NXT North American Champion Damian Priest was suffering from back spasms after being attacked by Johnny Gargano with a steel chair at the end of this week’s show. He will be good to go for the “Spin the Wheel, Make the Wheel” title defense against Gargano at Halloween Havoc on October 28

* Ridge Holland is undergoing inpatient rehab on both of his legs and will continue that rehab at home in the coming days. As noted, Holland underwent surgery last week and is not medically cleared to compete after catching Oney Lorcan off a dive. Holland suffered a left ankle dislocation and fracture, and a right knee patellar dislocation and patellar tendon rupture. The knee dislocation was put back into place at ringside, and the ankle dislocation was put back into place at the emergency room

Stay tuned for updates on this week’s NXT Injury Report.

