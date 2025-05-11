Drew McIntyre endured a brutal fall during the WWE Backlash 2025 pay-per-view event, taking a South of Heaven chokeslam from Damian Priest. The move, executed off the production area and through two tables, left McIntyre clutching the back of his head.

Speaking at the post-show press conference, Triple H noted that both McIntyre and Damian Priest are okay. He said,

“Luckily, everybody is healthy. I think Priest has a tooth he’s hoping will stay put for a few more days and set in. Other than that, Drew McIntyre is a little banged up but totally fine.”

McIntyre and Priest were part of a Fatal Four-Way match for the WWE United States Championship, also featuring Jacob Fatu and LA Knight.

John Cena stepped up to the mic at the post-WWE Backlash press conference, ready to take questions from the media. But before he could answer the first one, R-Truth stormed in and cut him off.

Truth declared his unwavering support for Cena — even if the fans thought Cena “sucked” or “couldn’t wrestle.”

Cena wasn’t amused. He warned Truth that he was crossing a line and that there would be consequences if he said one more word.

Truth did just that.

Seconds later, Cena made good on his promise — slamming Truth through a table to end the media scrum.