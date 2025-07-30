WWE has issued injury updates on two key NXT Superstars following recent events on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During the broadcast, Robert Stone and WWE EVOLVE General Manager Stevie Turner met with NXT General Manager Ava to provide medical updates on Ricky Saints and Jordynne Grace.

Stone revealed that Ricky Saints sustained broken ribs and a bruised sternum in his July 22 match against Jasper Troy. The brutal contest ended with a devastating moment when Troy drove Saints through the stage with a running senton onto a platform, which appeared to collapse on impact. The injury is especially concerning as Saints had only recently returned from a larynx injury suffered before the NXT Great American Bash.

Regarding Jordynne Grace, Turner shared that she will be in a neck brace for the foreseeable future but fortunately avoided more serious spinal damage. Turner credited the strength of Grace’s neck for preventing further harm following repeated assaults by Blake Monroe, including a vicious DDT onto a steel chair.

Joe Hendry may be making another appearance on WWE NXT.

Throughout this week’s episode of NXT, teaser videos for Hendry aired during multiple matches, including Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley, Tavion Heights vs. Charlie Dempsey, and Ethan Page vs. Santino Marella.

Though currently signed with TNA, Hendry has made several appearances on NXT in recent months. He was featured prominently ahead of TNA Slammiversary, where he and Mike Santana faced Trick Williams in a triple threat match for the TNA Championship.

Hendry also previously challenged Ethan Page for the NXT Championship in 2024 and made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 41 as Randy Orton’s mystery opponent.

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews made an unexpected appearance on KingKreas’ Twitch stream on July 29.

Matthews kicked things off by impersonating KingKreas and introducing Ripley, just before the real Kreas joined the stream.

The three interacted with viewers and were showered with gifted subscriptions. Matthews raised the stakes by promising that if a gift sub goal was met, Kreas would take a chop. The goal was quickly reached, and Ripley delivered a stiff overhand chop to Kreas.

Despite wearing a shirt, the outline of Ripley’s handprint was clearly visible on his chest.

In addition to streaming on Twitch, KingKreas is also an independent wrestler who competes under the name Gabriel Aeros.