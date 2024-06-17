A wild beef has just remerged.

The famous hip-hop/horrorcore music group Insane Clown Posse took to their social medial channels today to call out WWE superstar CM Punk, who they have a beef with dating back to their time together in TNA. Violent J revealed himself to be the one behind the message, calling out Punk for being insensitive, being a heartless alien, but above all, for being a little bitch.

Fuck @CMPunk for life. You wouldn’t shake our hands in TNA lil bitch and you clown on the only real friend you ever had in Colt Cabana you bitch. I Shared my bank account with my mom before she passed you little insensitive bitch. You little heartless alien. Suck my dick you little weak bitch couldn’t beat a jobber in UFC you fuckin nearly pathetic little joke. Come beat me up bitch. You suffer inside everyone, and they momma knows that. Get your head right you little suffering ass bitch. VJ of Insane Clown Posse- just as legendary as you lil bitch. Face it

Wrestling fans will remember Insane Clown Posse for their run in ECW, WWE, WCW, and TNA. They continue to appear today for JCW and other indie federations. Check out the post below.