Peacock has listed the WWE WrestleMania 41 broadcast as starting at 4:00 PM EST, indicating a likely three-hour pre-show each night before the main event begins — unless scheduling changes are made.

At WWE WrestleMania XL, Chris Motionless of Motionless in White performed Rhea Ripley’s entrance theme, “Demon in Your Dreams,” live as she headed into her Women’s World Title match against Becky Lynch. Though the performance was on a massive stage, Motionless said it felt like he was performing for an audience of one — Ripley herself.

During a recent appearance on “Primordial Radio,” Motionless shared how important it was to make the moment perfect for her, calling it a dream come true for both of them. He said,

“I’m going to be completely honest with you, never in my mind once did I put that show on for the fans watching. In my mind, it was, ‘Oh my god. I just want to do right by Rhea. I just want her to be stoked on this moment. I want to come in here and kill it for her and just make her feel like this super human that she is.’ That’s what I cared about. I think the next down [in importance] would be Triple H, who, obviously, was there giving us his feelings on the creative direction of what he wanted to see and everything. So we were there to celebrate Rhea, and that was a moment that I took very seriously,” he said. “I don’t think I thought about what other people would think, or who was watching, or where we were. It was just like, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s get it right. Let’s make her proud, feel like this was all worth it, and again, give her that lift that I’m sure she didn’t need. But, man, when I see the clips back of her getting into the ring and doing the power stance that she does on the ropes. It’s just like, God, the pairing of that moment is just so epic to me, and that’s what I thought about, and that’s what I cared about, and, yeah, we did it.”

Kevin Owens recently addressed the issue of fans following wrestlers at airports, firmly stating they shouldn’t do it.

In a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, Owens emphasized how uncomfortable and intrusive it feels when fans wait at airports for autographs. He said,

“There’s one that I wrote that I don’t think anybody has found yet. It says ‘Don’t follow us at the airport.’ And that’s one that people should take to heart. We love our fans, we really do. What I do now at airports is, I come and when they’re all waiting for their autographs, I just go, ‘I don’t sign at the airport, but I’ll gladly take a picture with you.’ And when I say that, 20 of them turn around. They’re there to sell it on eBay. I don’t really have a problem with that. I just got to the airport. I’m either tired, or I’ve got to go to work. Like, when we get to an airport and its five or six people, okay. But nowadays, we get there; 40, 50 people. Like, they get around. You can’t even move. It’s very overwhelming for me. And I’ve seen it done to the girls. Some girls have told me, like, it gets almost scary.”

He added, “They’re not trying to crowd somebody and make them feel, like, ‘Hey, this is too much.’ But when there’s 40 of you, that’s what happens. So what I suggest is just don’t come to the airport.”