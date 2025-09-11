— During a recent conversation with The Wrestling Classic’s Justin Dhillon at Wrestleverse Fest 2025, ROH Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara opened up about teaming with RUSH to defend the ROH World Tag Team Titles at Death Before Dishonor. With Dustin Rhodes sidelined due to injury, Guevara needed a new partner to step into the spotlight — and RUSH answered the call.

On teaming with RUSH as ROH Tag Team Champions, Sammy Guevara said,

“I mean, it’s always good to be me, especially now that I’m a champion once again. I think it was not the champion for about a day. So it was a long 24 hours, but here I am Tag Team Champions now with RUSH So, yeah, man, the future looks bright as always. He and I actually wrestled each other many years ago. So he goes. RUSH don’t play. When he’s in the ring, I feel bad for his opponent, so I’m glad he’s my tag team partner.”

— Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recently underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee, and he has already begun his rehabilitation process.

On Wednesday, Strickland provided an update on his recovery, admitting that the process “is not getting easier” as he works toward full healing.

Speculation is mounting that Strickland could make his in-ring return in early 2026.

The knee procedure comes after a storyline injury angle at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025.

— During a recent interview with Q93, AEW President Tony Khan opened up about the wedding of AEW star MJF and Alicia Atout. Khan praised the event, singling out Alicia Atout as a “fantastic host,” and remarked,

“I had a steak, I had a filet. It was great. It was a really great wedding. MJF’s wife, Alicia, is a fantastic host. She put on a great wedding and she’s a really popular person backstage, so a lot of the fan favorites from AEW came out to the wedding to support her. I have to say, MJF and Alicia put on a beautiful wedding.”

— During a recent edition of his “My World” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his experience attending the recent wedding ceremony of former AEW World Champion MJF and Alicia Atout.

On the wedding being publicized: “Me and Karen had a conversation walking through LaGuardia terminal on Saturday afternoon. We were headed home, and we just — you know, times have changed. I always look at weddings and these types of settings to be — not just private, but you know. I guess in a lot of ways, it’s in my mind, and maybe it’s my mindset — it’s as far away from work as you’re going to get, or far away from the public life is you’re going to get. And I know — I’ll call it the TMZ of the world and all that kind of stuff, it’s a different era. Kids are different, society is different, all that. So I still kind of look at it as a private moment. But she was — and what kind of prompted that was you know, the pictures and out and all that.”

On the wedding: “But I can tell you this Conrad. You know, through the years I’ve been on the road a lot, so I will say I’ve missed my fair share of weddings, unfortunately. But I’ve never been to a Jewish wedding. And have you been to a Jewish wedding? Take this with all due respect; they know how to throw a party. It was an incredible evening. I cannot say enough good things just on how, from the time we pulled up and the valet folks took the car until the time I got back in it, it was a unbelievable first class experience. And held the cocktail/hors d’oeuvres of hour could have easily served. It was a meal Conrad, and I wish Casio was on here right now, because he’d get a good grin at it. Because they had basically a taco bar, a sushi bar, a carving station with three or four kinds of meats. They had the normal — you know, olives and cheese and fruit plate and all that. They had five or six stations, Conrad.

“They had the ceremony, beautiful ceremony, like only — it had a little pizzazz in there, a little wrestling showbiz in there. But the ceremony really was beautiful. The vows were beautiful. It was really a cool, intimate setting. And then — it was outside, and then you go into the cocktail/hors d’oeuvres hour. And then you get on over to the main course meal, and then — and I’ll call it speeches, or little sayings, best man, maid of honor, the parents. It was really, really cool. And some Jewish traditions were a part of everything. But it was really, really a cool night Conrad. A lot of fun, no doubt about it, I got a new BFF. Me and Ken Jeong just hit it off. But no Conrad, it was a lot of fun. Karen had a good time. And you know, it’s good to kind of see folks embark on a new journey. We’ve both been there. So nothing but wishing both of them love and success and happiness until eternity.”