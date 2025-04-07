– “Stone Cold” Steve Austin offers high praise for Rhea Ripley in a new clip from this week’s episode of Stephanie’s Places, which premieres on Wednesday on ESPN+ and Disney+.

It’s ok to mark out when @steveaustinBSR puts you at the top of the business! @RheaRipley_WWE is as real and vulnerable as she can be, it’s an honor to share some of her story!#Stephaniesplaces @WWE @ESPNPlus @OmahaProd pic.twitter.com/O0Fu2P8C00 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 6, 2025

– Undertaker vs. Triple H is the focus on the new episode of WWE Rivalry on WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E from April 6. “The Deadman” surfaced on social media with some high praise for the WWE Chief Content Officer to promote the new episode.

“Two things I’m truly honored to have…my rivalry with Triple H, and more importantly, our friendship,” he wrote via X. “I’m proud of all we accomplished together inside the ring.”

Two things I’m truly honored to have…my rivalry with @TripleH, and more importantly, our friendship. I’m proud of all we accomplished together inside the ring. Check out #WWERivals tonight at 9:30 on @AETV. https://t.co/0L0lgrZPca — Undertaker (@undertaker) April 6, 2025

– WWE’s Greatest Moments – CM Punk premiered on A&E last night as part of the WWE Superstar Sunday lineup of original programming. The episode featured a special look at the infamous CM Punk “pipe bomb” shoot promo from years ago, dubbed, “Inside story of CM Punk’s pipe bomb.”

– WWE continued their countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever” over the weekend. Coming in at number 12 was the Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon ladder match from WrestleMania 10. Coming in at number 11 was Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart in the brother versus brother bout from WrestleMania 10.

– The latest edition of WWE Top 10, which dropped on Sunday evening, features a look at giants at WrestleMania over the years.