WWE’s latest round of tryouts is officially underway, and additional details have surfaced regarding the schedule for prospective talent throughout the week.

The process began on Tuesday, when attendees arrived for registration, photos, and medical evaluations. Talent must successfully pass their medicals before being cleared to take part in the remainder of the tryout.

Wednesday’s schedule starts with performance evaluations in the morning before shifting to in-ring training in the afternoon. Later in the day, participants take part in promo sessions before wrapping things up with a SummerSlam Tryout reception dinner.

The pace picks up on Thursday with another morning of in-ring training. The afternoon includes additional promo work and a Q&A session, followed by more in-ring training split into groups. A third promo session is scheduled before the day concludes with matches.

The tryouts wrap up on Friday. The final day features one last round of in-ring training in the morning, with attendees later participating in their final matches and promo sessions before receiving closing remarks from WWE coaches.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)