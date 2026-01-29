AJ Styles is taking care of business behind the scenes.
The longtime WWE star filed to renew his trademarks for “The Phenomenal AJ Styles” and his signature P1 logo on Wednesday, January 28.
Styles has maintained ownership of the name trademark since 2001, while the P1 logo filing has remained active dating back to 2012, underscoring how long both identifiers have been tied to his wrestling brand.
Both filings remain active, with the full trademark descriptions outlining coverage related to professional wrestling, merchandise, and associated entertainment uses.
The official description reads as follows:
“Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”
