AJ Styles is taking care of business behind the scenes.

The longtime WWE star filed to renew his trademarks for “The Phenomenal AJ Styles” and his signature P1 logo on Wednesday, January 28.

Styles has maintained ownership of the name trademark since 2001, while the P1 logo filing has remained active dating back to 2012, underscoring how long both identifiers have been tied to his wrestling brand.

Both filings remain active, with the full trademark descriptions outlining coverage related to professional wrestling, merchandise, and associated entertainment uses.

The official description reads as follows: