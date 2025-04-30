A special announcement has been made regarding this week’s rare live episode of TNA iMPACT.

Ahead of the Thursday, May 1, 2025 live two-hour prime time program on AXS TV and TNA+ from Irvine, California, TNA Wrestling has announced a special appearance for the show.

“Host of hit podcast “RIGHT NOW”, John Goblikon is coming to TNA,” the announcement read. “What will happen when Insurance salesman, turned internet famous goblin, turned lead singer of the premier goblin metal band “Nekrogoblikon” comes to IRVINE, CA?”

Also scheduled for the 5/1 live episode of TNA iMPACT is TNA World Champion Joe Hendry teaming with The Hardys to battle Frankie Kazarian and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Nemeths in six-man tag-team action, KC Navarro goes one-on-one with Leon Slater, plus newly signed TNA star Indi Hartwell is slated to make an appearance.

Check back here on Thursday for complete TNA iMPACT live results from Irvine, CA.