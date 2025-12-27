The injury landscape across WWE and AEW is no longer as even as it once was.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer took a deeper look at current injury statistics across both major promotions and noted a noticeable shift from what has historically been the norm.

“I was running the injury stats and usually WWE and AEW are about the same, at around 12 percent of the roster injured at any one time,” Meltzer wrote. “That is no longer the case. Right now the WWE injury percentage is down to 8.6 percent right now, which is at the low end. AEW on the other hand, is at 14.4 percent, above that usual level.“

That gap is significant, especially given that Meltzer noted there has traditionally been little to no separation between the two companies when it comes to injury ratios.

If the trend continues, however, it could add fuel to the long-running debate over in-ring style and safety.

Meltzer expanded on that point, writing, “Historically there has been no significant difference between the two companies and the arguments about one style being healthier than the other really didn’t fly. If this maintains over the course of the year, you can say something about WWE is superior in this aspect.“

For now, WWE does still have a number of notable names sidelined. Those currently out of action include Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, Zoey Stark, Apollo Crews, Elton Prince, Piper Niven, Adrianna Rizzo, and others. Chad Gable has also yet to return from injury, though he is expected back in the near future.

AEW’s injury list remains lengthy as well, with Will Ospreay, Buddy Matthews, Wardlow, Thunder Rosa, Adam Cole, Brian Cage, Jay White, Dustin Rhodes, Nick Wayne, Hologram, Kota Ibushi, Rush, Dralistico, and several more currently on the shelf.

One company trending down.

The other trending up.

And for the first time in a long while, the numbers are telling a different story.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Backstage Update On Rumors Of Tiffany Stratton Breaking Up With Ludwig Kaiser, Already Dating Another WWE Superstar