TNA currently has a significant gap in their schedule, but it is expected to be filled soon.

No official events are listed between the January 24 tapings in San Antonio and the March 14 show in El Paso. There are some dates and locations under consideration, but nothing has been confirmed.

February 20 and 21 in Orlando have been discussed internally, though a venue has not yet been officially announced. If plans are finalized, a formal announcement is anticipated in the coming weeks.

This is particularly noteworthy as it would mark the first tapings following the expiration of Josh Alexander’s contract.

We will keep you posted as additional information on this story continues to surface.

