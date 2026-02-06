AJ Styles may be finished as a full-time, active competitor.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean the book is closed on his in-ring career altogether.

While Styles has indicated that his days as a regular wrestler are behind him, there remains uncertainty behind the scenes about what comes next.

One report this week suggested that even within major companies like WWE and AEW, there isn’t a clear sense of what Styles’ next move will be, if any.

There has been some internal belief within WWE circles that Styles is not entirely done wrestling in some capacity.

However, no additional details were provided regarding whether that could mean special appearances, one-off matches, or something further down the line.

For his part, Styles hasn’t completely shut the door.

During a recent appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, the former WWE Champion addressed his future and left things open-ended, offering a familiar “never say never” style answer when discussing the possibility of returning, and noting “everybody is allowed to come out of retirement once.”

At the very least, it appears AJ Styles’ in-ring story may not be fully written just yet.

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding AJ Styles future continue to surface.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)