Despite his steady presence on WWE television and a recent premium live event appearance, Karrion Kross is reportedly still working without a new WWE contract.

According to multiple wrestlers who’ve spoken directly with him, Kross has claimed that he and Scarlett have not signed new deals with WWE, nor have they even been approached to negotiate new terms.

His current deal is said to expire in August.

WWE has kept quiet internally regarding the situation, though Kross continues to receive TV time and recently got new merchandise—typically signs that a contract extension has either been finalized or is in the works. However, sources close to Kross say he’s keeping any contract talk extremely close to the vest for now.

At least six industry contacts confirmed hearing the same response from Kross or Scarlett when asking about their contract status.

As of this week, there are still creative plans in place for both Kross and Scarlett moving forward on WWE programming.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Karrion Kross’ WWE contract status continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)