More details have emerged regarding the current TNA Wrestling contract status of a former world champion.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced indicating that former TNA World Champion Rich Swann’s contract had quietly expired, along with many others, effectively ending his run with the company at the time. It was noted that the departure was amicable.

Swann has since made his return to TNA programming, realigning himself with AJ Francis’ First Cla$$ faction and taking the spot previously held by KC Navarro.

While it’s been reported that many TNA wrestlers are presently working under short-term deals, Wrestling Headlines has learned that Swann is not among that group.

According to TNA sources, the former champion is currently working on a per-appearance basis, similar to some of the other talents on the roster.

Additional contract updates involving other TNA talents are expected to surface soon. Stay tuned for more on the evolving roster situation as details become available.

(H/T: Fightful Select)