CM Punk is being advertised for WWE Worlds Collide next month, and an interesting piece of imagery was used to promote his appearance.

WWE Worlds Collide is scheduled for September 26 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, featuring talent from the WWE main roster, NXT and Lucha Libre AAA.

During AAA Ola de Calor on Sunday, August 30, a promotional video aired for Worlds Collide featuring Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk. The video notably spotlighted Punk’s old Straight Edge Society mask before showing him put it on.

The imagery is a callback to Punk’s Straight Edge Society run in WWE, during which he wore the mask in 2010 after having his head shaved.

It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for Punk at Worlds Collide, as no match involving the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion has been announced as of this writing.

Punk most recently defended his title on the August 21 episode of WWE SmackDown, defeating Kevin Owens.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AAA Ola de Calor Results 8/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.