The opening match and the closing match for the next WWE premium live event are locked in.

Ahead of the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event this weekend in Atlanta, Georgia, sources have confirmed how the company plans to handle which of the two featured attraction bouts will be going on last as the main event of the show.

According to reports, WWE finalized their decision internally this week, and the call was made to have Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline go on last as the main event match at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

Additionally, it was decided that the highly-anticipated Hell In A Cell showdown between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will kick things off on the PLE portion of the card, which features a special start time of 6/5c.

