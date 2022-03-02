An interesting WWE Title Triple Threat is being advertised for post-WrestleMania 38 live events.

Local advertising in Lakeland, Florida is promoting Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Title on Saturday, April 30 at the RP Funding Center.

The billing for this match is notable as WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Winner Takes All Title Unification Match is scheduled for WrestleMania 38 Night Two on Sunday, April 3, almost four weeks before the Lakeland show. There is no mention of Lesnar or Reigns working the live event.

It looks like this commercial was put together before WWE changed Lesnar vs. Reigns to a Title Unification bout, but it aired during last Friday’s SmackDown on FOX, which is the same day WWE publicly made the change to Lesnar vs. Reigns.

The Lakeland show is one of the post-WrestleMania Saturday night live events that are being promoted with the Saturday Night’s Main Event branding, as we recently covered at this link. The local commercial also promotes Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for that night.

Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge was recently confirmed for WrestleMania 38, but there’s no word yet on who Rollins will be wrestling. Lashley is currently out of action with a shoulder injury, and may miss WrestleMania as he was rumored to miss up to 4 months at one point.

Stay tuned for more.

