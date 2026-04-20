An interesting name has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center training facility this week in “The Sunshine State.”

According to one source, Australian star Adam Brooks is at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The international star will be serving as a special guest coach at the WWE PC this week.

Adam Brooks is best known for his work in ROH, PROGRESS Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerilla, after first coming to the attention of the pro wrestling world in Melbourne City Wrestling out of Australia.

(H/T: PWInsider)