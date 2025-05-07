– PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Lee McAteer was backstage at the April 29th taping of WWE NXT. Word is that the visit went smoothly and was well-received.

– wXw (Westside Xtreme Wrestling) has officially partnered with the popular energy drink brand PRIME. We’re told the company supplies a significant amount of product to the talent roster and has been involved in limited promotional efforts so far.

– In France, buzz is building around rising act ‘Drag Attack’, with several industry insiders predicting a breakout year for the duo.

– WWE has released a special “Director’s cut” version of Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest from WWE Backlash 2023 on their official YouTube channel. Check out the complete 30-plus minute video via the YouTube player embedded below.

