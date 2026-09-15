Sam Adonis was backstage at Monday’s WWE Raw in Mexico City.

Adonis, the brother of WWE announcer Corey Graves, has extensive ties to the Mexican wrestling scene and has competed regularly in the country for years. He was also a regular for AAA prior to WWE’s acquisition of the promotion in 2025 and is a former AAA World Trios Champion.

Adonis shared a photo alongside Graves from Arena CDMX and joked about his popularity in Mexico compared to his brother.

“Mexico is the only place on Earth where Corey Graves is Sam Adonis’s brother instead of the other way around,” Adonis wrote. “I just had to show up at Arena CDMX to take advantage of it!”

Adonis followed up by thanking WWE for the hospitality he received backstage.

“Thank you WWE for making me feel like part of the team,” he added.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 9/14/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.