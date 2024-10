An interesting name is in attendance at tonight’s WWE show.

Ahead of the October 11, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown in Greenville, South Carolina, a report has surfaced regarding an interesting name being at the taping.

According to PWInsider.com, former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman is backstage at the show.

Whether or not The Boogeyman appears on-camera during the WWE SmackDown broadcast remains to be seen.

