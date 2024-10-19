Jimmy Jacobs is backstage at the relaunch of Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro promotion.

Ahead of night one of the two-night MLP: Forged In Excellence shows at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, it has been reported that the former AEW creative team member has been spotted at the event.

When asked what Jacobs’ role was in being at the show, one MLP source simply stated, “Being Jimmy.”

Night one of MLP: Forged In Excellence takes place tonight, with night two scheduled for tomorrow evening. Check back here for complete MLP: Forged In Excellence results.

