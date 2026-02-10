An interesting name with a memorable match from WWE’s past, and a strong connection to the face of the company in Cody Rhodes, could be turning back up on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” later this year.

That name?

Stephen Amell.

During an appearance on iHeartRadio CA, the actor of “Arrow” fame teased a potential appearance at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While talking pro wrestling during the media appearance, the noted longtime pro wrestling fan was asked if he has been keeping up with the business these days.

“I’m not up to date with AEW,” Amell, who competed against Christopher Daniels at the initial ALL IN show in September of 2018 that led to the creation of All Elite Wrestling, stated. “I’m certainly up to date with WWE.”

Amell, who worked alongside Neville (PAC) against his friend Cody Rhodes, during Rhodes’ infamous “Stardust” days, and Wade Barrett, in a featured tag-team match back at WWE SummerSlam 2015, continued by making a tease for a WWE return this April in “Sin City.”

“We are on the road to WrestleMania,” Amell said. “I think I’m going to make a cameo on night two at WrestleMania this year.”

Amell also appeared on screen with Rhodes in the television acting debut of “The American Nightmare” during an episode on the fifth season of CW’s “Arrow” in October of 2016.

WWE WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 results coverage.