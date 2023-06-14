Longtime pro wrestler turned creative writer Jimmy Jacobs is currently backstage for tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Washington, DC.

It was noted by Fightful Select that Jacobs was a surprise face popping up at the show as he exchanged hugs and pleasantries with numerous people backstage.

It was hinted by a source, but not outright confirmed, that Jacobs would be helping out with AEW creative as the company has expanded with Collision debuting this Saturday. Bryan Danielson has also been brought on to help with Collision, in addition to the hiring of Wrestling Administration Coordinator Will Washington.

Jacobs has worked for Impact Wrestling since November 2017, where he’s been an integral part of the creative team. There’s no word yet on how working for AEW would affect his duties with Impact, or if he remains with the company, but he appeared on a video from Impact’s official Twitter account as recent as today. Jacobs worked for WWE as a creative writer between March 2015 and October 2017.

