Hornswoggle announced some interesting news this week.

The former WWE Superstar, real name Dylan Postl, announced at the ACW event in Wisconsin that as of last week, he has signed a WWE Legends contract.

Per the agreement, it will allow him to be featured in action figures, video games and more.

Postl, most famous for being the illegitimate child of Vince McMahon in WWE storylines, worked for the company from 2006 to 2016, and made various appearances from 2018 to 2020.