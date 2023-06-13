Cathy Corino (aka Allison Danger) is at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida today.

It was noted by PWInsider that Corino is apparently working as a Guest Coach for WWE this week.

Corino, who is one of the most influential women to help grow and modernize women’s pro wrestling in the last few decades, was seen as a key hire for WWE in the fall of 2021, but she was let go just a few weeks later due to budget cuts. The release was a topic of discussion at the time as Corino had moved her family to Florida for the job, only to be cut a short time later.

Corino is the sister of WWE Coach Steve Corino and the aunt of indie star Colby Corino, who recently returned to the NWA.

