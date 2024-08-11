– The word making the rounds is that AEW has plans to load up the Casino Gauntlet match with “interesting names.”

– Stokely Hathaway won’t be completely new to the ring when he teams with Kris Statlander to take on Tomohiro Ishii and Willow Nightingale at AEW ALL IN “Zero Hour” on August 25, as he has worked matches in AEW and ROH in the past, as well as bouts on the independent scene. He also trained at the WWE Performance Center while he was there.

– It is expected that AEW has plans to run Globelife Stadium for a big event in the Dallas market in Texas.

– The U.K. was considered for TNA Bound For Glory 2024, however the company ultimately went with Detroit, Michigan. Potential dates in the U.K. are still possible for TNA in 2025.

(H/T: Fightful Select)