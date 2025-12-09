A familiar name in women’s wrestling is now taking steps to secure her branding outside WWE.

Elizabeth Chihaia, known to fans worldwide as Scarlett, has moved to trademark her ring name.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), attorney Timothy J. Bechen filed the application on Chihaia’s behalf on December 8. The filing specifically covers the name “Scarlett” for wrestling-related usage.

Interestingly, despite her past work under the moniker Scarlett Bordeaux, Chihaia is only seeking rights to the shorter version of the name.

A small but notable shift.

The trademark covers standard wrestling and entertainment services, described in the filing as: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

WWE previously controlled the Scarlett trademark from April 18, 2020, through April 18, 2022. The company let the mark lapse following the November 2021 releases of Scarlett and Karrion Kross, never submitting a new application.

As of now, WWE still maintains the trademark for Karrion Kross, while Oscorp & Kross, Inc. owns the Killer Kross trademark for wrestling activities, a mark they secured in 2023.

Scarlett has also been active in the ring again.

She made her first in-ring appearance since WWE’s 2024 Holiday Tour when she returned in October, later picking up a win over Isla Dawn at MLW’s Charleston event on November 20.

