Interesting News on New Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW, SummerSlam Feud Update

A new concept will reportedly be introduced on tonight’s WWE RAW episode.

It was just reported by @Wrestlevotes that Shane McMahon is being brought back to WWE TV on tonight’s RAW “to introduce a new concept” to the red brand show. There’s no word yet on details, but it was said that “the concept itself has raised some eyebrows backstage” at the WWE Performance Center today.

As noted earlier, Shane is making his return tonight, his first appearance since losing the Career vs. Career match to Kevin Owens on October 4 of last year. It was reported earlier today by Dave Meltzer that Shane is being brought back as a response to WWE fearing a record-low rating for tonight’s show.

There’s no word on if Shane’s return and the new concept has anything to do with the new stable that WWE has confirmed for tonight. The storyline is that the stable will reportedly bring “chaos” to RAW. You can click here for backstage notes from RAW, and you can click here for WWE’s stable announcement.

In more news for tonight’s RAW, WWE has updated their preview to note that Randy Orton and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will meet face-to-face in the ring. It was previously announced that McIntyre would address last week’s RKO attack by Orton.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* A new stable will debut

* Shane McMahon returns

* Asuka looks for revenge on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will meet face-to-face with Randy Orton to discuss their SummerSlam match

* WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews defends against MVP in the opener

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.