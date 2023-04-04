WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly has heavy influence on tonight’s post-WrestleMania RAW as Wrestlevotes reported the following:

“I’m hearing that for the first time in months, tonight’s show has a large Vince McMahon feel and presence to it. Big weekend for the boss continues.”

