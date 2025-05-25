Who helped put together matches at the latest WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event?

Let’s find out!

Featured below are a list of producers who helped put together the matches that were included on the May 24, 2025 show, which emanated from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, and aired live via NBC and Peacock.

* CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker in the tag-team opener was produced by Adam Pearce and Bobby Roode

* Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s United States Championship was produced by Jason Jordan and Molly Holly

* John Cena vs. R-Truth (Ron Truth) was produced by Kenn Doane and Jamie Noble

* Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage was produced by Nick Aldis and Chris Park

* “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship was produced by Shane Helms

Interestingly enough, each match, outside of the main event, featured two producers helping put things together, instead of one. There are plenty of cases where two producers help put together WWE matches, but rarely is it nearly every match on the card.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)