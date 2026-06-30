Matt Hardy believes he knows which acts have been driving the strongest television numbers for TNA Wrestling during its run on AMC.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (see video below), the TNA veteran revealed that, based on information he received, The Hardys, Moose and AJ Francis have been the top three ratings draws of the AMC era.

“I just looked through and I did the research and just had a conversation with someone, they said the top three drawing acts at TNA on TV, in the AMC era, have been The Hardys, Moose and AJ Francis.“

Hardy also discussed recent viewership trends, pointing to The Hardys’ match against The Righteous at Wicked Garden as an example of the audience increasing after changes to Nielsen’s television measurement system.

“We (Hardys vs The Righteous) had that Wicked Garden [match] and the number shot back up,” he stated. “This is after the Nielsen sh*t had changed… it had changed, so [the number] dropped back down.”

He continued by noting that The Hardys were absent from television for one week before returning in the main event, which he said produced one of the promotion’s strongest ratings in the current era.

“Then there was a week where we weren’t on,” he continued. “Then we were the main event last week and we did 255, almost our highest rating ever, and it had the highest demo. That [highest rated] show was kind of built around us (Matt and Jeff) and Moose.”

The changes Hardy referenced relate to Nielsen’s updates to its television audience measurement methodology. Nielsen introduced a new primary methodology on September 26, 2025, before implementing additional adjustments for cable programming beginning January 26.

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