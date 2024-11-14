– Talent who worked the AEW Dynamite taping this past Wednesday evening at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut stayed at a hotel in Stamford, CT., which coincidentally enough, included a view of the WWE Headquarters building. This would be the reason behind Swerve’s flub on the November 13 episode of the AEW on TBS show, where he mistakenly referenced being in Stamford, CT., leading to the Bridgeport, CT. crowd to chant “Bridgeport! Bridgeport!” and “This is Bridgeport! This is Bridgeport!”

– WWE has episode names for each NXT on CW show every Tuesday night on the internal rundown for the two-hour prime time program. The name for the November 12 episode of NXT on CW was, “Start The Clock.”

– Following the Over The Top (OTT) 10th Anniversary event in Dublin, Ireland back on October 26, a show that featured the homecoming appearances of The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, top European prospect Aigle Blanc worked the OTT Halloween Slam show a few days later. After those two shows, Blanc was forced to pull out of several bookings scheduled throughout the rest of November and December.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.

(H/T: Fightful Select)