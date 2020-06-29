As we’ve noted, Impact Wrestling recently announced the release of Tessa Blanchard and stripped her of the World Title. Her contract was set to expire on June 30, but Impact made the announcement early and it’s been speculated that they did this to send a message.
While it’s been reported that Blanchard did not have a non-compete clause in her Impact contract, Fightful Select now reports that there is a non-disparagement clause that is associated with the release.
The non-disparagement clause is often referred to as a “speak-no-ill” policy.
It was also noted that these non-disparagement clauses are the standard in some pro wrestling contracts these days as many of the current NWA contracts are structured the same way.
There’s still no word yet on what Tessa has planned for the future, but it’s been reported that she does have interest from other promotions but who remains to be seen.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Bobby Lashley Discusses His Angle With Lana And Feeling Uncomfortable
- Bobby Lashley Says MVP Was Supposed To Win the Impact World Championship
- Mark Henry Picks Modern Day Wrestlers For The Nation of Domination
- Roman Reigns Undergoes Another Lengthy Tattoo Session
- Interesting Note on Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Wrestling Contract and How Wrestling Contracts Are Set Up These Days
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea