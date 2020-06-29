Interesting Note on Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Wrestling Contract and How Wrestling Contracts Are Set Up These Days

As we’ve noted, Impact Wrestling recently announced the release of Tessa Blanchard and stripped her of the World Title. Her contract was set to expire on June 30, but Impact made the announcement early and it’s been speculated that they did this to send a message.

While it’s been reported that Blanchard did not have a non-compete clause in her Impact contract, Fightful Select now reports that there is a non-disparagement clause that is associated with the release.

The non-disparagement clause is often referred to as a “speak-no-ill” policy.

It was also noted that these non-disparagement clauses are the standard in some pro wrestling contracts these days as many of the current NWA contracts are structured the same way.

There’s still no word yet on what Tessa has planned for the future, but it’s been reported that she does have interest from other promotions but who remains to be seen.

