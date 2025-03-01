The WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown took place on Friday night, February 28, 2025 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Devyn Prieto was credited as the writer for the Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus promo segment.

Cody Rhodes has not had a consistent writer for his segments recently, with various individuals being listed. This week, Michael Kirshenbaum was credited.

The Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn promo was written by Colin Clark and Chad Barbash, while Cristian Scovell was listed as the writer for the Men’s Elimination Chamber promo segment featuring Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, CM Punk, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins.

Featured below are the list of producers for matches and segments featured during the WWE SmackDown on USA Network broadcast on 2/28:

* Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus: Kenny Dykstra

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green: Kenny Dykstra

* Andrade vs. Jacob Fatu: Bobby Roode

* Street Profits vs. Los Garza: Nick Aldis

* Men’s Elimination Chamber promo: Michael Hayes

* LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar: Shawn Daivari

* Braun Strowman vs. Carmelo Hayes: Jamie Noble

* 6-Woman Tag: Jason Jordan

* LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Carmelo Hayes: Jamie Noble

* Cody Rhodes promo: Michael Hayes

