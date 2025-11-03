The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames officially kicks off tonight.

To get things ready, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque surfaced via social media on Monday afternoon to share the first official promotional glimpse into the annual ‘big four’ special event.

Triple H took to his official X account today to share the official promotional poster for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

“A show so big and a match so brutal, it could only be held in a stadium,” Levesque wrote. “You don’t rise to the moment…you survive it.”

Scheduled for November 29, the show is taking place on the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend and will stream live on the ESPN app in the United States and Netflix for international fans.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames emanates from Petco Park in San Diego, California.

