AEW has officially confirmed the first two names heading into this week’s Casino Gauntlet, and they come from the same dangerous camp.

During tonight’s November 19th edition of AEW Dynamite, fans saw the opening pieces fall into place for the inaugural National Championship Casino Gauntlet at Full Gear. The night kicked off with Bobby Lashley making short work of Ricochet, securing his spot as the match’s first official entrant.

Later in the broadcast, a second member of The Hurt Syndicate joined him.

Shelton Benjamin battled Speedball Mike Bailey in a hard-fought clash that pushed both men deep into their gas tanks for the match to determine the number two spot. Benjamin ultimately closed it out with a sequence of a German suplex, a running knee, and a superkick to punch his ticket into the match.

With Benjamin’s victory, both Hurt Syndicate members will start the Casino Gauntlet on November 22nd, with more names set to roll in as the match unfolds. As always with AEW’s Gauntlet format, the bout can end at any moment — even before all entrants have made their way to the ring.

Also advertised for the November 22 pay-per-view:

* Hangman Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe – Steel Cage match for AEW World Championship

* Darby Allin vs. Pac

* Casino Gauntlet match for the inaugural AEW National Championship

* Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe – No Disqualification match for the AEW TNT Championship

* Boom & Doom (“Big Boom!” A.J. and Q. T. Marshall) (with Big Justice) vs. RPG Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta)

* Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson) vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) – $200,000 Four-way tag team match

* Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Moné – AEW Women’s World Championship match

* Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) (c) vs. FTR(Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) – AEW World Tag Team Championship

* Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express (“Jungle” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and Josh Alexander – $1,000,000 Trios match

