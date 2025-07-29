The lineup for “The Biggest Party of the Summer” continued to get its’ finishing touches on Monday night’s WWE SummerSlam 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw.

During the show in front of a sold out crowd inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Monday, July 28, 2025, Corey Graves sat down with Sami Zayn for a special one-on-one interview segment.

While the two were discussing Zayn’s ongoing rivalry with Karrion Kross, Kross himself appeared and chased Graves off, taking his seat and confronting Zayn face-to-face less than a week away from their scheduled showdown at WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend.

By the time the two finished their intense discussion, an interesting stipulation was made official for their clash at the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event. If Zayn loses the match, afterwards he must admit and say that “Kross was right.” If Kross loses, he must admit and say “I was wrong.”

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross in the “I Was Wrong” match is scheduled to take place as part of the lineup for night one of WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Check out the complete Zayn-Kross segment from the 7/28 WWE Raw show via the YouTube player embedded below. Also below, courtesy of the WrestlingHeadlines.com Instagram page, are the complete advertised lineups for nights one and two of WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Make sure to join us here on 8/2 and 8/3 at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SummerSlam 2025 results coverage from East Rutherford, N.J.