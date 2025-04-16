– Several WWE LFG competitors have already been spotted around Las Vegas ahead of the event. Whether or not they are involved in any of the shows or ancillary events related to WrestleMania 41 Weekend remains to be seen.

– A special bonus episode of WWE Speed will air this Friday at 12 PM ET on Twitter, featuring a showdown between Alex Shelley of The Motor City Machine Guns and NXT’s Wes Lee. The following Wednesday’s episode will see El Grande Americano take on Erik of The War Raiders.

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be hosting a meet and greet this Friday, April 18, from 4–5 PM local time at Cookies, a cannabis dispensary located at 4240 West Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. Check with the venue for full event details.

– A new WWE ornament will be released by Hallmark for the 2025 holiday season. The reveal is expected when Hallmark drops their annual Dream Book next week. Previous releases have included Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and The Undertaker.

– WWE Shop is now offering officially licensed artwork by Doug Hills. Featured pieces include illustrations of Cody Rhodes, Hulk Hogan, and more, available now at WWEShop.com.