AEW recently filed to trademark the term “HAT TRICK” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in the categories of “entertainment services,” specifically in the field of pro-wrestling.

It is not currently known in what capacity the term will be used, but it should be noted that company star Jake Hager has been very obsessed with a purple hat that he REALLY LIKES.

The filing was made on December 3rd. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found in the summary below.