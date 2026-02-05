The February 4 episode of AEW Dynamite featured a headline-grabbing eliminator match that extended beyond the ring.

The main event saw Brody King go one-on-one with reigning AEW World Champion MJF in a high-profile bout that immediately drew attention for reasons beyond the action itself.

King, who has been outspoken in recent months about his disdain for the ICE organization, was met with a thunderous and unmistakable “F*ck ICE” chant from the crowd before the opening bell.

The chant echoed throughout the building and quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

It turns out that moment wasn’t entirely accidental.

AEW referee Bryce Remsburg later addressed the situation on social media, suggesting he intentionally let the chant breathe before officially starting the match.

“It seems like the referee may have waited to ring the bell so these could resonate longer? Oh no,” he wrote on X after the show. “Whoops.”

One beat.

One delay.

A lot of noise.

Clips of the chant and Remsburg’s comment spread rapidly online overnight, with multiple posts racking up hundreds of thousands of impressions across social media platforms (see below).

The moment also came on the heels of King’s recent off-screen efforts.

Just days earlier, Brody King and artist Daniel Warren Johnson teamed up to donate nearly $58,000 to families impacted by recent ICE raids in Minnesota, adding further context to the reaction seen on Dynamite.

