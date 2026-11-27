It appears WWE is bringing one of its biggest annual premium live events to New Jersey in 2027.

On Friday, the official social media accounts for the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey shared a teaser seemingly revealing the venue as the host of WWE Elimination Chamber 2027.

The teaser featured a glimpse of a wrestling ring surrounded by the Elimination Chamber structure, although an official announcement and date for the event have yet to be revealed.

Traditionally held in February or March, Elimination Chamber serves as one of the final major stops on the road to WrestleMania, with the men’s and women’s Chamber matches determining challengers for the world champions not selected by the respective Royal Rumble winners.

WWE Royal Rumble 2027 is scheduled for Saturday, February 6, in Glendale, Arizona, while WrestleMania 43 is expected to take place on April 10 and April 11 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The teaser appears to be part of a new promotional strategy for WWE.

Earlier this month, several venues shared similar teasers ahead of WWE officially announcing 11 dates for its early 2027 touring schedule, which included six episodes of Raw, three episodes of SmackDown and two non-televised live events.