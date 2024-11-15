It was reported last week that Vince McMahon remains a TKO shareholder.

In a SEC 13G regulatory filing that was made public on Thursday, it was revealed that the now-disgraced former WWE Chairman currently holds 8,021,405 shares of TKO stock. The reason for the filing is that he exceeds 5% ownership of a specific class of stock which requires disclosure.

The filing states that McMahon owns 9.88% of class A stock, which means he has no voting rights.

During a recent interview with CNBC, TKO COO Mark Shapiro said he recently had breakfast with McMahon “just to check in” after the Netflix docuseries aired.

Shapiro added that McMahon “couldn’t have been more positive” about the current direction of WWE. Shapiro also confirmed that McMahon will not be returning to WWE in any capacity moving forward.

In other news, Mandy “Rose” Sacs, Paul “The Big Show” Wight and Torrie Wilson have all been announced for the Steel City Con, which takes place at the Monroeville Convention Center from December 6-8. Tickets can be purchased at this link.

And finally, The Times-Republican currently has a piece up on ODB’s recent appearance at wrestling-themed restaurant The Flying Elbow. You can check that out at the link provided.

